Walter Trout called out Springsteen’s style

Walter Trout has recalled the moment he called out Bruce Springsteen about his guitar playing.

Trout grew up in Ocean City and was part of the Jersey Shore scene when he was a budding musician. He played in a band Wilmont Mews who often shared gigs with Springsteen’s early band Steel Mill.

He tells Press Of Atlantic City: “I remember talking to him and hanging out with him when he was the lead guitar player. I didn’t think he was very good.

“I remember telling him, ‘Man, you guys need another guitar player.’ He would say to me, ‘Well, I’m starting to write songs,’ and I would say, ‘I hope your songs are good, because your guitar playing is not really happening.’ I guess he showed me, didn’t he?”

Trout is currently on tour across the US after the liver transplant that saved his life last year, helped by his fans who raised $250,000 to help with medical bills.

He says says: “I feel I’m in good shape physically. I think the playing is no problem, but the travelling – that remains to be seen.”

Last month, the guitarist released a backstage video clip shot during his return to action at London’s Royal Albert Hall. He’ll return to the UK for a run of dates in November.