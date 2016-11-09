Listen to Wakrat debut album in full

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Wakrat have streamed their self-titled debut album in full.

The band is led by RATM and Prophets Of Rage bassist Tim Commerford, and completed by drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist-vocalist Laurent Grangeon. Hear all nine tracks of their record below.

Commerford recently said the trio’s aim was to “be on the offensive” and added: “We’ve put in a shitload of blood, sweat and tears into this – and we want it back. Our mission is to attack modern music. Unapologetic, unrelenting, unbridled and uncensored. Understood?”

Later he said: “We’re not making music for anyone else – we’re making music for ourselves. We’re three human beings and we’ve all got difference types of influences that run through us.

“Right now when I turn on the radio, I’m hearing the grid, and I’m sick of the grid. That’s what I want to do: smash the grid.”

Wakrat is released on November 11 (Friday) via Earache and it’s available for pre-order now.

Wakrat tracklist

Sober Addiction The Number Generation Fucked Nail In The Snail La Liberté ou la Mort The Thing Knucklehead New Clear Pigs in a Blanket

Wakrat album review – Wakrat