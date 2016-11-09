Listen to Wakrat debut album in full

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Wakrat have streamed their self-titled debut album in full.
The band is led by RATM and Prophets Of Rage bassist Tim Commerford, and completed by drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist-vocalist Laurent Grangeon. Hear all nine tracks of their record below.
Commerford recently said the trio’s aim was to “be on the offensive” and added: “We’ve put in a shitload of blood, sweat and tears into this – and we want it back. Our mission is to attack modern music. Unapologetic, unrelenting, unbridled and uncensored. Understood?”
Later he said: “We’re not making music for anyone else – we’re making music for ourselves. We’re three human beings and we’ve all got difference types of influences that run through us.
“Right now when I turn on the radio, I’m hearing the grid, and I’m sick of the grid. That’s what I want to do: smash the grid.”
Wakrat is released on November 11 (Friday) via Earache and it’s available for pre-order now.
Wakrat tracklist
- Sober Addiction
- The Number
- Generation Fucked
- Nail In The Snail
- La Liberté ou la Mort
- The Thing
- Knucklehead
- New Clear
- Pigs in a Blanket