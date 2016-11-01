Wakrat album review – Wakrat

Tim Commerford has perpetually lived in the shadow of his Rage Against The Machine bandmates. Publicly anyway, as Mssrs Wilk, Morello and de la Rocha would no doubt wax poetic on the importance of the bassist’s role, but most of the non-bass playing public doesn’t realise his essential contribution to the band’s rhythmic throb.

So, in the face of Wilk’s stint with Black Sabbath, RATM reliving their past alongside the stars of hip hop and America’s broken political system, Commerford has joined drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Laurent Grangeon for some stripped-down, disenfranchised, jazzy funk-punk.