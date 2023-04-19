Voyager share rocking cover of the Cyprus Eurovision entry

Australian proggers Voyager will fly the flag for their nation and for prog at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Australian synth proggers Voyager continue their build-up to representing Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest by sharing a cover of the Cyprus entry Break A Broken Heart, which is being sung at the Contest by Australian-Cypriot artist Andrew Lambrou.

The Perth quintet recently announced that they have been chosen to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with their brand new song Promise, and have been picking up plenty of support from mianstream media outlets such as the BBC and Sky as they continue making friends at the plethroa of pre-event parties that have been taking place all over Europe.

"We had such a wonderful time meeting Andrew Lambrou at Eurovision: Australia Decides in 2022, and were surprised to find he had one of the biggest metal playlists you've ever seen," the band enthuse. "So, covering his banger of an entry for Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest this year Break A Broken Heart just felt like a natural fit. Can't wait rock out in Liverpool mate!"

It's not the first time Voyager have been involved with the contest, either. They were shortlisted in 2020 with the song Runaway but failed to make the final ten, while last year they won the public vote with Dreamer, but lost out at the final hurdle. It is, however, to our knowledge, the first time a progressive music artist has ever represented their nation on the show, or even featured on the show.

Heavy music has some history at the event, with Finnish shock rockers Lordi famously winning the event in 2006 and Italian glam rockers Måneskin walked off with the honours in 2021.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest, the 67th, takes place at the Liverpool Arena on May 13. Get tickets here (opens in new tab).

Voyager will play a headline show at London's Boston Music Rooms this Thursday, April 20.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).

