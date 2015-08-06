Voting For The Progressive Music Awards Is Closed

Thank you to all the readers who voted in our fourth and most successful poll yet.

With a vast array of progressive talent from long-established talent like Pink Floyd, King Crimson and Steven Wilson, all nominated in three categories each, to today’s rising stars honoured with the Limelight and Vanguard Awards.

Kate Bush’s first live shows in 35 years sees her nominated for Live Event and Artist of the Year, with Steve Hackett, Von Hertzen Brothers, Opeth, Public Service Broadcasting and Flying Colors also nominated for two awards. The editorial chosen categories are: Outer Limits, Visionary, Virtuoso, Guiding Light, Lifetime Achievement and Prog God.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony on Thursday September 3 at the Underglobe venue, beneath the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, hosted by TV presenter Matthew Wright.

A full list of nominees can be found here.