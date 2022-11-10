Vote In The Prog Magazine Readers' Poll 2022

That time of year is upon us once more folks! Time to vote in the 2022 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll.

The Prog writers' Albums Of The Year will be published in the next issue of Prog, which is on sale on November 25. Now it's your turn to tell us what progged your world in 2022.

Why do we still do a Readers' Poll? Mainly, because we value our readers' opinions. Plus it's a bit of fun for everyone involved. But it also serves a purpose for the magazine and the band's involved. It gives us here at Prog Magazine a definitive view of what's really popular with the readers. So very often given the magazine lead-in times, we have to make a call on what we think will work. The Readers' Poll is a very handy guide as to what definitely has been popular.

And also it's good kudos for the band's that do well. Above and beyond an ego boost, the patronage of Prog readers means something. Just look at young UK band Azure who won the Best Unsigned Band category last year. They've secured a place on the bill at next year's Winter's End festival, as a new 'Prog Magazine Presents...' slot. In an age where everyone's fighting to state their case, these things can help.

You'll find a list of all the categories to vote for below, along with last year's winners. To vote, e-mail us your choices using the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2022’ to prog@futurenet.com. Closing date for entries is November 28. We look forward to seeing your choices.



CATEGORIES

BEST BAND

(Last year’s winner: Big Big Train)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Big Big Train, Common Ground)

FEMALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner: The Anchoress)

MALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner: David Longdon (Big Big Train))

GUITARIST

(Last year’s winner: Steve Hackett)

BASSIST

(Last year’s winner: Tony Levin)

KEYBOARD PLAYER

(Last year’s winner: John Young (Lifesigns))

DRUMMER

(Last year’s winner: Gavin Harrison (King Crimson, Porcupine Tree, The Pineapple Thief))

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Marillion, Fugazi Deluxe Edition)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Fish, Fish On Friday streams)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Cancelled Live Shows)

BEST UNSIGNED BAND

(Last year’s winner: Azure)

PROG’S UNSUNG HERO

(Last year’s winner: Octavia Brown (2 Days Prog +1 Festival))

PROG MAGAZINE COVER

(New category)