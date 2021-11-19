Vote in the 2021 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll

So how was your 2021? Better than 2020? Possibly. But not exactly a return to normal either.

Sadly the effects of the Covid pandemic are ongoing and no one really knows how things will pan out. However vaccination programmes have seen the return, to an extent, of live music in the latter stages of the year, and hopefully an a more even and safer footing next year.

But we've had twelve months of Prog Magazine to look back on, reflecting on what the great and good of the progressive world got up to these past twelve months. And there's been plenty of great music made, so hopefully you'll feel the need to have your say and vote for your favourites for 2021. You can see the categories open for voting below, as well as last years winners.

To cast your votes you can e-mail us your choices using the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2021’ to prog@futurenet.com. Closing date for entries is December 6. We look forward to seeing your choices.

2021 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll Categories

CATEGORIES

BEST BAND

(Last year’s winner: Marillion)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Fish, Weltschmerz)

FEMALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner: Marjana Semkina)

MALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner: David Longdon (Big Big Train))

GUITARIST

(Last year’s winner: John Petrucci)

BASSIST

(Last year’s winner: Nick Beggs)

KEYBOARDIST

(Last year’s winner: Rick Wakeman)

DRUMMER

(Last year’s winner: Gavin Harrison (King Crimson, The Pineapple Thief))

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Marillion, Script For A Jester's Tear Deluxe Edition)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Gentle Giant, Proclamation Fan Video)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Cancelled Live Shows)

BEST UNSIGNED BAND

(Last year’s winner: Esthesis)

PROG PERSON OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Fish)

PROG’S UNSUNG HERO

(Last year’s winner: Lucy Jordache and Stephanie Bradley (Marilllion))