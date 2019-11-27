Vote in the 2019 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll

Another 12 months have been and gone since we last asked you to pass judgement on the year’s prog activities, but once again, the Readers’ Poll rears its head. How prog was your 2019? To be honest, collating the Critics’ Choice this year made us realise that 2019 was a pretty good year for the genre, and that was simply by looking at the quality of the albums that didn’t make the Top 20 cut.

But that was us. What about you? It’s always fascinating to see the readers’ take on the past 12 months as well. Did the expected big albums from the likes of Tool, Opeth, Leprous and more float your collective boat at all? Or were your ears pointing in a totally different direction?

To vote you can e-mail us your choices using the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2019’ to prog@futurenet.com. Closing date for entries is December 10.

CATEGORIES

BEST BAND

(Last year’s winner - Big Big Train)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - The Pineapple Thief - Absolution)

FEMALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner - Ms. Amy Birks)

MALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner - David Longon (Big Big Train))

GUITARIST

(Last year’s winner - Steve Rothery (Marillion))

BASSIST

(Last year’s winner - Nick Beggs)

KEYBOARD PLAYER

(Last year’s winner - Gleb Kolyadin (Iamthemorning))

DRUMMER

(Last year’s winner - Gavin Harrison (King Crimson/The Pineapple Thief))

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Marillion - Clutching At Straws)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Night Of The Prog)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Rush calling it quits)

VENUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Royal Albert Hall)

BEST UNSIGNED BAND

(Last year’s winner - Sylf)

PROG PERSON OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Steve Hackett)

PROG’S UNSUNG HERO

(Last year’s winner - Lucy Jordache & Stepahnie Bradley (Marillion backroom))