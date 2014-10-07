Vote for your Top 5 Pink Floyd songs

Whether you're an advocate of Atom Heart Mother, prefer the early days of The Piper... or lean towards The Dark Side..., every progger has an opinion on Pink Floyd's back catalogue. But what should come top, and why?

Prog are collating the Top Pink Floyd songs of all time, and we need your help. To have your voices heard and votes counted, email a list of your Top 5 Pink Floyd songs, including the reasons why you chose them, to prog@teamrock.com.

Keep your eyes on our website to find out when and where the results will be revealed!