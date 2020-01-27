Vote for the greatest Yes songs ever!

So what's your favourite Yes song then? One of the true prog rock greats, the band's fearless approach to making music seems to know no bounds. They've now bestrode the genre like a colossus for a mighty seven decades now, releasing some of the greatest albums progressive music has ever known.

But what about the songs? We have a sneaking suspicion how many of you may vote here. But we're assuming nothing however. There's still a lot of people out there who love the 80s era of the band, despite what some purists would have you believe, as well as more recent line-ups.

And of course, this isn't about the albums. It's the songs within them. Personally I've always been a fan of Harold Land, Don't Kill The Whale and The Calling. And hey, Fly From Here's got something going for it. But maybe that's just me...

So we've compiled a list of as many Yes songs as we can come up with, and we've left a field where you can even add more if you can think of them. You can choose up to ten songs. Voting closes at noon GMT on Feb 3.

We're looking forward to seeing your choices...