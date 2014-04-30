Vote for our Slipknot cover in the PPA Awards

At Hammer we strive to bring you not only the best in the world of metal, but we try to deliver it in an original way. That's why we're very proud of our front covers and it's with great pleasure that we have the honour of being in the shortlist for Cover Of The Year at the PPA Awards for last year's huge Slipknot Assemble cover!

If you’re unaware of the PPA, they’re like the Oscars for magazines. Nearly every magazine in the country is eligible for this award and we’re very happy to even be considered, but now it’s up to you guys. The PPA Awards are voted for by the public so we need you guys to spread the word of Slipknot and Metal Hammer to the masses. We reckon we can win this one guys but we genuinely need your help.

Just head over here to cast your vote. You can vote once a day and you don’t need to register or anything – just a click and you’re done!

Thank you guys. It’s because of you that we’ve even been nominated. Stay metal and keep defending the faith, and a huge shout out to the amazingly talented people at SIXMOREVODKA for helping to make this cover come to life!

Now let’s go and win this thing, shall we? Slipknot fans assemble!