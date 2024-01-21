Von Hertzen Brothers share new live clip of anthemic Sunday Child - "the heartbeat of our live show"...

Finnish prog trio Von Hertzen Brothers have shared a new live video clip of their anthemic Sunday Child, which you can watch in full below.

This new live version is taken from the band's upcoming live release new live , Live At Tavastia, which the Brothers release on February 16 and was recorded at a sold-out show in Helsinki's famous Tavastia venue.

"Songs like Sunday Child have become the heartbeat of our live shows," exclaims singer and guitarist Mikko von Hertzen. "The reactions and excitement of the audience when we play this track is great fun to witness from the stage and, thus, we always really enjoy playing this song. We're thrilled to bring it to the forefront as a single and share a fresh live video that encapsulates the essence of the song and its magic."

Sunday Child was originally released on the band’s 2015 album New Day Rising and has since become a live show favourite, as you can see from the packed mass singalong in the new video.

Live at Tavastia will be released as a limited edition gatefold double vinyl LP, limited edition gatefold double CD, and on all streaming platforms. Blu-ray and T-shirt bundles will be available exclusively through the band’s website.

Pre-order Live At Tavastia.

Pre-order merch bundles.