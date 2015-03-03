Von Hertzen Brothers get into Trouble

Von Hertzen Brothers have issued a lyric promo for their track Trouble.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album New Day Rising which is released on March 23 via Spinefarm Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Mikko Von Hertzen says: “On the cover of the album there are birds of prey trying to break the chains they carry in their claws. This song is about the chains – the heaviness we carry, the constant struggle we face.

“It’s a song about the enemy we all have inside of us – the one who sometimes hides in the background but never surrenders. The one who is always keen on finding an opportunity to bring us down.”

New Day Rising – the follow-up to 2013’s Nine Lives – is available to pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. They’ve lined up three dates in the UK next month to promote the album. Tickets are available through Ents24:

Apr 23: London The Dome

Apr 24: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

New Day Rising tracklist