Von Hertzen Brothers: New Day Rising

Fifteen years in the making, and New Day Rising, the latest Von Hertzen Brothers album might just be about to make them – in the eyes of an entirely new audience – something of an overnight success.

On 2013’s Nine Lives, songs like Flowers And Rust and the pulsing Coming Home hinted at the band’s commercial potential outside of their native Finland. New Day Rising – not least in the effervescent title track – hammers the point home assuredly.

Producer Garth Richardson (Biffy Clyro) has given the record a steely lustre and sheen that most listeners will find difficult to resist.

And while the neo-prog leanings of songs like the haunting Separate Forevers (from Nine Lives) are absent here, the expansive, dreamlike Hold Me Up, the whimsical and folky Dreams and the brooding You Don't Know My Name (which echoes the thrumming Coming Home in tone) are the work of a band at full creative tilt and in the ascendant.