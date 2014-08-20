Von Hertzens back in the studio

The Von Hertzen Brothers are in the studio laying the groundwork for their sixth album – and they hope to release it in 2015.

Mikko, Kie and Jonne Von Hertzen are working on the follow-up to 2013’s Nine Lives with producer Garth Richardson, while Randy Staub will handle mixing duties. The lineup is completed by drummer Mikko Kaakkuriniemi and keyboardist Juha Kuoppala – and frontman Mikko Von Hertzen says he’s thrilled to be working with a “thrilling top-of-the-line team.”

He says: “For the past five years we’ve been working hard on building an international setup. Now the collective feeling is that we need to up it a gear and just go for it.”

Speaking about the involvement of Richardson, he reports: “From the outset, the idea was to find a producer who has a vision and thus something concrete to offer our music. With Garth, things clicked from the first meeting. What was really encouraging was his enthusiasm for our new material.”

Richardson, who’s previously worked with bands including Rage Against The Machine and Biffy Clyro, says the group are “the coolest people on the planet.”

He says: “Working with Von Hertzen Brothers is a dream come true. This is a record that will be on everyone’s iPod, phone and turntable. Turn it up loud and get ready to rock – they’re going to tear it up!”

Last year the band picked up the Anthem Award at the Progressive Music Awards for their track Flowers And Rust. This year’s event will take place on September 11 at London’s Underglobe.