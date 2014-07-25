Watch Von Hertzen Brothers Win Anthem At The Prog Awards

Last year the Finnish trio Von Hertzen Brothers picked up the Anthem Award for their song Flowers And Rust.

The popular track from the band’s fifth album Nine Lives was voted by readers of Prog magazine the best song in the Anthem category. The three brothers, Mikko, Jonne and Kie were all on hand to gratefully accept the award, as you can see in this exclusive video clip.

Now check out the nominees in the Anthem category and don;t forget to cast your vote at awards.progmagazine.com.

The title track from Panic Room’s fourth album Incarnate certainly struck a chord with everyone at Prog magazine.

Se Delan is the real life duo of Justin Greaves from Crippled Black Phoenix and Belinda Kordic from Killing Mood._ Tonight_ is from their debut album The Fall.

IQ’s return with their first new album in five years got everyone excited, especially opening track From The Outside In.

Indian prog band Coshish impressed all with their debut album Firdous. Raastay proved a popular choice on the Prog Magazine Radio Show.

Tim Bowness’ solo album Abandoned Dancehall Dreams is a real grower, but Smiler At 50 stood out the minute we heard it,

Last year’s Breakthrough Artist winners Big Big Train are up for another award with the supremely catchy Make Some Noise.

Knifeworld’s The Unravelling suggests big things are head for Kavus Torabi and the gang. Don’t Land On Me is the stand out track.

Haken walked off with Best Band in the 2013 Reader’s Poll and are well represented in this year’s Awards. The puppet video for The Cockroach King never fails to raise a smile.

With Distant Satellites, Anathema,winners of Live Event back in 2012, stretched their musical wings. With the song Anathema they showed they could be as beautifully epic as ever.

And finally, the return of Bigelf with Into The Maelstrom was more than welcome. Alien Frequency showed Damon Fox and gang had lost none of their sense of drama.

