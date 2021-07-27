Trending

Volbeat release a soaring cover of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me

Volbeat share their take on Metallica's Don't Tread On Me, as part of the upcoming charity cover album The Blacklist

Sound the Metallica klaxon! A new cover has arrived from The Blacklist. This time, Danish rockers Volbeat have stepped up to the plate to deliver a rendition of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me.

Musically, it doesn't seem miles away from the original – sure, it might just be a little bouncier, but the obvious difference is Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, whose trademark vibrato and deep vocal tone booms through the mix.

Explaining Volbeat's decision to cover the song, Poulsen says: “We didn’t want to touch any of the big hits on that album, which is quite difficult because they’re all hits, somehow. We were trying to pick a song that you don’t hear as much from that album, and the most important thing was to pick a song where we could transform it into a Volbeat song.

Don’t Tread On Me definitely had a swing that I could turn into a Volbeat swing, and it turned out really great.”

And for those who have no idea what we're talking about – although we're sure at least 95% of the population must have caught wind by now – in celebration of Metallica's 30th anniversary of The Black Album, they're releasing a charity covers album. The collection, known as The Blacklist, is to feature a total of 53 different artists, including Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, The Hu, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and more.

Listen to Volbeat's cover below:

