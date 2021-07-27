Volbeat release a soaring cover of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me

Sound the Metallica klaxon! A new cover has arrived from The Blacklist. This time, Danish rockers Volbeat have stepped up to the plate to deliver a rendition of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me.

Musically, it doesn't seem miles away from the original – sure, it might just be a little bouncier, but the obvious difference is Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, whose trademark vibrato and deep vocal tone booms through the mix.

Explaining Volbeat's decision to cover the song, Poulsen says: “We didn’t want to touch any of the big hits on that album, which is quite difficult because they’re all hits, somehow. We were trying to pick a song that you don’t hear as much from that album, and the most important thing was to pick a song where we could transform it into a Volbeat song.

“Don’t Tread On Me definitely had a swing that I could turn into a Volbeat swing, and it turned out really great.”

And for those who have no idea what we're talking about – although we're sure at least 95% of the population must have caught wind by now – in celebration of Metallica's 30th anniversary of The Black Album, they're releasing a charity covers album. The collection, known as The Blacklist, is to feature a total of 53 different artists, including Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, The Hu, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and more.

Listen to Volbeat's cover below: