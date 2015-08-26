Volbeat, Lanegan join silent rock film

Volbeat men Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen, along with Mark Lanegan, are the latest names to be added to the cast of silent rock movie Gutterdammerung.

It’s described by director Bjorn Tagemose as being “set in a world where God has saved the world by taking from mankind the Devil’s ‘Grail Of Sin’ – the Evil Guitar.”

It’s set for release next year and also stars Lemmy, Iggy Pop, Henry Rollins, Tom Araya, Jesse Hughes and Grace Jones, with more names to be revealed in due course.

Caggiano and Michael Poulsen are said to “find themselves smack bang in the middle of the ultimate apocalyptic battle” and have to “trade in their guitars” for flamethrowers, while Lanegan has been cast as a gravedigger.

Find out more at the official Gutterdammerung website.