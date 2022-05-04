VOLA stream new acoustic version of Napalm (Re-Witnessed)

VOLA announce they will release a new deluxe digital version of Witness with bonus tracks

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have released a new acoustic stream of their song Napalm, dubbed Napalm (Re-Witnessed), which you can listen to below.

The new version is taken from a special deluxe digital version of Witness, the band's most recent album, which is being released with extra tracks, to celebrate the first anniversary of the album's release.

As well as the new acoustic reworking of Napalm, the new deluxe digital edition features n acoustic version of Straight Lines (Re-Witnessed) as well as an instrumental piano interpretation of 24 Light-Years (Piano Session).

“If I zoom in,” guitarist-singer Asger Mygind says. “The failure is born from unrequited love, grief, manipulative behaviour and insecurity. Connecting it with the album title, one could view the characters portrayed in the lyrics as witnesses to the dissolution of the bond they have created with people in their lives.”

VOLA recently announced they would be taking on a headline tour of the UK and Europe between 9 September and 2 October. This will include shows in Bristol, Manchester and London. Support comes from Voyager and Four Stroke Baron. 

Get tickets.

