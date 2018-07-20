Voivod return with stunning new track Obsolete Beings

Voivod have released a stream of their brand new single Obsolete Beings.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album The Wake, which is set to arrive on September 21 via Century Media Records.

Listen to the track below.

Last week, Voivod revealed the cover art and tracklist for the follow-up to 2013’s Target Earth, with guitarist Daniel ‘Chewy’ Mongrain reporting: "It is with great enthusiasm and pride that we will soon share with you the fruit of two years of labour in the form of an intricate, intense and colourful journey with our new album The Wake – expanding the boundaries of Voivod’s multiverse!”

Drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin also revealed that the material on the record would be “a futuristic prog thrash metal trek with many twists and turns” and that the tracks would cover “the usual Voivodian topics: disasters, chaos, conflicts, strange plots and alternate consciousness.”

A deluxe edition of The Wake has also been revealed featuring six extra live tracks. Voivod will head out on the road from September.

Voivod - The Wake Deluxe Editiontracklist

1. Obsolete Beings

2. The End Of Dormancy

3. Orb Confusion

4. Iconspiracy

5. Spherical Perspective

6. Event Horizon

7. Always Moving

8. Sonic Mycelium

9. Inner Combustion (Live 2018)

10. Order Of The Blackguards (Live 2018)

11. Psychic Vacuum (Live 2018)

12. Lost Machine (Live 2018)

13. Fall (Live 2018)

14. Voivod (Live 2018)