Voivod complete work on new studio album

Voivod have confirmed that they’ve finished recording their new studio album.

The veteran Canadian outfit reported in November last year that they had entered the studio to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s Target Earth.

And in a new Facebook post, the band say: “On this day, we are proud and happy to say the recording process of the next Voivod album is completed! Thanks for your great support!”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last year, drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin reported that the new material was “very long and progressive” and hinted it could take the form of a double album.

He told Metal Wani: “It’s in the vein of the 2016 Post Society EP. So far, most of the songs are very long and progressive. We want to write a couple of short rockers to have a good blend.

“So far it’s very intricate and progressive thrash metal with a bit of punk as usual. It’s still Voivod – it’s a newer Voivod and I think the spirit is intact.

“It could be a double vinyl because so far it’s already pretty long. Once we’re finished, it should be a pretty lengthy album.”

Voivod will play the Paradise Pool Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on August 18.