Vintage Trouble in Doin' What You Were Doin' video

Vintage Trouble have released a video for their track Doin’ What You Were Doin’.

It’s taken from the band’s third album 1 Hopeful Road, launched last month after they persuaded label boss Don Was to produce it.

Drummer Richard Danielson told The Blues: “On our first record we recorded live with no click, and we were a little nervous that a producer might want to come in and really overproduce on this sophomore record.

“What Don did was 100% the opposite – he stripped us down even more.”

Vintage Trouble are currently supporting AC/DC on their world tour.

Tracklist

01. Run Like the River 02. From My Arms 03. Doin’ What You Were Doin’ 04. Angel City, California 05. Shows What You Know 06. My Heart Won’t Fall Again 07. Another Man’s Words 08. Strike Your Light 09. Before the Tear Drops 10. If You Loved Me 11. Another Baby 12. Soul Serenity

