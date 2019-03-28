Viking battles, death-defying stunts and air guitar action set for Download UK

Organisers of the UK’s Download festival have revealed a wide range of rock’n’roll themed activities which will take place at this year’s event.

Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool will headline this year's festival, which will take place at Donington Park on the weekend of June 14-16, while artists including Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Anthrax and Dream Theater have all previously been revealed.

But aside from the music, there will be plenty of things for fans to see and do over the weekend, with a huge list revealed today.

The Sindrome Arena will return to Download, offering a programme of “death-defying stunts, bohemian freaks, mechanical madness and Viking battles."

Area 51 and the wandering Caravan Of Lost Souls also return to the festival site, while the world premiere of The Thunderdome comes to Download, featuring Young Wall Of Death stars Luke and Kerri.

Demolition Download from Battle Heritage will make the trip to Donington for the sixth year, showcasing medieval battles which will also give festival goers the chance to take part.

And that’s not all – for the first time at Download, there will be the chance to take part in rock and metal exercise classes from RockFit, while DO.OMYOGA will return to the site this summer offering classes for experts and beginners.

The UK Air Guitar Championships will also take place at Download, which will see someone crowned the UK’s Air Guitar Hero, giving them the opportunity to compete at the world finals in Finland later this year.

Also announced today is the Circus Of Horrors, The World’s Greatest Wall Of Death, The Metal Den featuring The Metal Screen, while tattooists Old Sarum will also be there.

For further information, visit the official Download website.