Video Premiere: The Datsuns - Bad Taste

The Datsuns will release their sixth album Deep Sleep on October 6, and you can check out the album's first single right here, with our exclusive preview of the quartet's very cool new video for Bad Taste.

We caught up with frontman Dolf de Borst for a quick chat about Bad Taste, its parent album, and what the hell his band have been up to recently…

Q. It’s been a while since we’ve heard from you gentlemen: what have you been doing for the past few years?

A: Writing, recording, releasing records and raising families.

Q. It’s over a decade now since the release of your debut album, a time when you were very much UK music press darlings. What do you remember of that time?

A: Not as much as I should thanks to the late nights and good times!

Q. Moving forward then to the present day, what were you hoping to achieve with the new album?

A: To use the album as a chance to tour and play live.

Q. You’ve mentioned Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and BOC as key influences upon the Deep Sleep: are these bands you loved in your teens or are they more recent discoveries?

A: These are bands we have liked for a long time. There is much more to the new record than just those bands though. Once you start peeling back the layers on the new record there is much to discover.

Q. What can you tell us about Bad Taste?

A: It was the first song we recorded for the new album. A great live tune with a cool riff and catchy singing. All you need for rock and roll!

Q. With band members living in different countries, and everyone having family commitments, how difficult is it to maintain The Datsuns as a unit in 2014?

Very, very difficult. I am constantly surprised we keep managing to do it!

To pre-order Deep Sleep on i-Tunes and gets the new single immediately go here.

The Datsuns will be playing live in the UK in October/November. Catch the quartet at:

Oct 27 The Fleece Bristol

Oct 28 Fibbers York

Oct 29 Broadcast Glasgow

Oct 30 Cluny Newcastle

Oct 31 Harlow Square

Nov 1 Lexington London