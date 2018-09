Black Veil Brides release their self-titled fourth album next month, and on September 9 the band invited members of the BVB Army to an exclusive preview of their new songs at the Scala in London. TeamRock joined the excited throng and spoke to fans about their initial impressions of the album. And then Andy Biersack and CC had a little message for those wasting their hate on the band...

Produced by Bob Rock, Black Veil Brides, will be released via Lava/Island on October 27.

Black Veil Brides will tour the UK in October.