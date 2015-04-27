Venom’s Prime Evil era members reunite

Former Venom members Jeff ‘Mantas’ Dunn, Anthony ‘Abaddon’ Bray and Tony ‘Demolition Man’ Dolan have reunited in Venom Inc, the trio have confirmed.

They played together on three Venom albums: Prime Evil (1989), Temples Of Ice (1991) and The Waste Lands (1992) before Dunn and Bray teamed up again with original vocalist Cronos for 1997’s Cast In Stone.

Now the “powerhouse of metal” are back together and have lined up live dates across Europe later this year, including an appearance at London’s Scala on September 9.

The band say: “After more than 20 years and for reasons that will become apparent, along with repeated fan requests, we introduce Venom Inc.

“This absolute powerhouse of metal are set to bring you all that was, is and will be venomously brutal and exciting. It’s time to set the record straight and give back what we lost. Welcome to the beginning of the end.”

Venom featuring Cronos, Danny ‘Dante’ Needham and Stuart ‘La Rage’ Dixon released From The Very Depths earlier this year.