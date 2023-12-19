Vended announce extensive UK and European tour schedule for spring/summer '24

Vended, the Des Moines, Iowa metal band fronted by Griffin 'son of Corey' Taylor, have lined up an expansive tour of the UK and Europe for spring/summer 2024.
Having completed a North American tour supporting Bullet For My Valentine, the five-piece have set their sights on a huge European charm offensive in 2024, and will kick off the six-week tour in Essen, Germany on April 25, and close out the trek in Reading, England on June 2.
The full list of dates is below:
Apr 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Apr 26: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 27: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Apr 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Apr 29: Oslo John Ee, Norway
Apr 30: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
May 02: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
May 03: Tampere Olympia Kortteli, Finland
May 04: Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia
May 05: Riva Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
May 07: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
May 08: Berlin Lido, Germany
May 09: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany
May 10: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
May 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
May 13: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
May 14: Milan Legend Club Milano, Italy
May 15: Romans-sur-Isere La Cordo, France
May 17: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
May 18: Madrid Shoko, Spain
May 19 Toulouse Rex, France
May 20: Paris Petit Bain, France
May 21: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
May 22: Eindhoven Dynamo, Holland
May 24: Birmingham Asylum, UK
May 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK
May 26: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland
May 27: Belfast Limelight 2, UK
May 29: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
May 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
May 31: Brighton Arch187, UK
Jun 01: Swansea Sin City
Jun 02: Reading Sub 89
The Gloom In The Corner will support at all shows, with Profiler also joining on select dates, promoting their forthcoming A Digital Nowhere album.
As yet, Vended have still to announce details of a full-length album, their most recent single, Am I The Only One, emerging in September.