Vended announce extensive UK and European tour schedule for spring/summer '24

Griffin Taylor, Simon Crahan and co. unveil plans to unleash the furies in the UK and Europe

Vended
Vended, the Des Moines, Iowa metal band fronted by Griffin 'son of Corey' Taylor, have lined up an expansive tour of the UK and Europe for spring/summer 2024.

Having completed a North American tour supporting Bullet For My Valentine, the five-piece have set their sights on a huge European charm offensive in 2024, and will kick off the six-week  tour in Essen, Germany on April 25, and close out the trek in Reading, England on June 2.

The full list of dates is below:

Apr 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Apr 26: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 27: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Apr 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Apr 29: Oslo John Ee, Norway
Apr 30: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
May 02: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
May 03: Tampere Olympia Kortteli, Finland
May 04: Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia
May 05: Riva Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
May 07: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
May 08: Berlin Lido, Germany
May 09: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany
May 10: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
May 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
May 13: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
May 14: Milan Legend Club Milano, Italy
May 15: Romans-sur-Isere La Cordo, France
May 17: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
May 18: Madrid Shoko, Spain
May 19 Toulouse Rex, France
May 20: Paris Petit Bain, France
May 21: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
May 22: Eindhoven Dynamo, Holland
May 24: Birmingham Asylum, UK
May 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK
May 26: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland
May 27: Belfast Limelight 2, UK
May 29: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
May 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
May 31: Brighton Arch187, UK
Jun 01: Swansea Sin City
Jun 02: Reading Sub 89

The Gloom In The Corner will support at all shows, with Profiler also joining on select dates, promoting their forthcoming A Digital Nowhere album.

As yet, Vended have still to announce details of a full-length album, their most recent single, Am I The Only One, emerging in September.

Vended UK/Europe tour 2024

