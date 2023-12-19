Vended announce extensive UK and European tour schedule for spring/summer '24

Vended, the Des Moines, Iowa metal band fronted by Griffin 'son of Corey' Taylor, have lined up an expansive tour of the UK and Europe for spring/summer 2024.

Having completed a North American tour supporting Bullet For My Valentine, the five-piece have set their sights on a huge European charm offensive in 2024, and will kick off the six-week tour in Essen, Germany on April 25, and close out the trek in Reading, England on June 2.



The full list of dates is below:

Apr 25: Essen Turock, Germany

Apr 26: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Apr 27: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Apr 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Apr 29: Oslo John Ee, Norway

Apr 30: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

May 02: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

May 03: Tampere Olympia Kortteli, Finland

May 04: Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia

May 05: Riva Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

May 07: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

May 08: Berlin Lido, Germany

May 09: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

May 10: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

May 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

May 13: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

May 14: Milan Legend Club Milano, Italy

May 15: Romans-sur-Isere La Cordo, France

May 17: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

May 18: Madrid Shoko, Spain

May 19 Toulouse Rex, France

May 20: Paris Petit Bain, France

May 21: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

May 22: Eindhoven Dynamo, Holland

May 24: Birmingham Asylum, UK

May 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK

May 26: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland

May 27: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

May 29: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

May 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 31: Brighton Arch187, UK

Jun 01: Swansea Sin City

Jun 02: Reading Sub 89

The Gloom In The Corner will support at all shows, with Profiler also joining on select dates, promoting their forthcoming A Digital Nowhere album.

As yet, Vended have still to announce details of a full-length album, their most recent single, Am I The Only One, emerging in September.