Velvet Underground Detail Re-Loaded

The Velvet Underground’s 1970 album Loaded is to be reissued in a deluxe box set.

Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition is released on October 30 in a six-disc (5CD, 1DVD) box set featuring stereo and mono versions of the original record along with bonus demos, early versions and alternate mixes.

It also comes packaged with a remastered and re-edited version of the Live at Max’s Kansas City album, a previously unreleased May 1970 Philadelphia concert and two high-resolution Loaded mixes. Surround sound mixes in DTS and Dolby Digital are also included.

The Philadelphia gig was recorded by fan Bob Kachnycz who, according to a statement from label Atlantic Catalog Group, “hitchhiked to the show and recorded it on reel-to-reel.” The show was performed as a three-piece by the band as Moe Tucker was pregnant. Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison and Doug Yule alternated between bass and drums.

Re-Loaded is available for pre-order now and is the latest in a series of deluxe Velvet Underground reissues. The box set of White Light/White Heat came out in 2013 and the 45th anniversary edition of The Velvet Underground arrived in 2014.

Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition Tracklist

Disc One: Original album stereo mix

01. Who Loves The Sun 02. Sweet Jane (Full Length Version) 03. Rock & Roll (Full Length Version) 04. Cool It Down 05. New Age 06. Head Held High 07. Lonesome Cowboy Bill 08. I Found A Reason 09. Train Round The Bend 10. Oh! Sweet Nuthin 11. I’m Sticking With You (New Remix) 12. Ocean 13. I Love You 14. Ride Into The Sun

Disc Two: Original album mono mix

01. Who Loves The Sun 02. Sweet Jane (Full Length Version) 03. Rock & Roll (Full Length Version) 04. Cool It Down 05. New Age 06. Head Held High 07. Lonesome Cowboy Bill 08. I Found A Reason 09. Train Round The Bend 10. Oh! Sweet Nuthin 11. Who Loves The Sun 12. Oh! Sweet Nuthin 13. Rock & Roll 14. Lonesome Cowboy Bill

Disc Three: Demos, early versions and alternate mixes

01. Rock & Roll (Demo) 02. Sad Song (Demo) 03. Satellite Of Love (Demo) 04. Walk And Talk (Demo) 05. Oh Gin (Demo) 06. Ocean (Demo) 07. I Love You (Demo) 08. Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall (Demo Remix) 09. I Found A Reason (Demo) 10. Cool It Down (Early Version Remix) 11. Sweet Jane (Early Version Remix) 12. Lonesome Cowboy Bill (Early Version Remix) 13. Head Held High (Early Version Remix) 14. Oh! Sweet Nuthin (Early Version Remix) 15. Who Loves The Sun (Alternate Mix) 16. Sweet Jane (Alternate Mix) 17. Cool It Down (Alternate Mix) 18. Lonesome Cowboy Bill (Alternate Mix) 19. Train Round The Bend (Alternate Mix) 20. Head Held High (Alternate Mix) 21. Rock & Roll (Alternate Mix)

Disc Four: Live at Max’s Kansas City Remastered

01. I’m Waiting For The Man 02. White Light/White Heat 03. I’m Set Free 04. Sweet Jane 05. Lonesome Cowboy Bill 06. New Age 07. Beginning To See The Light 08. I’ll Be Your Mirror 09. Pale Blue Eyes 10. Candy Says 11. Sunday Morning 12. After Hours 13. Femme Fatale 14. Some Kinda Love 15. Lonesome Cowboy Bill (Version 2)

Disc Five: Live at Second Fret Philadelphia 1970

01. I’m Waiting For The Man 02. What Goes On 03. Cool It Down 04. Sweet Jane 05. Rock & Roll 06. Some Kinda Love 07. New Age 08. Candy Says 09. Head Held High 10. Train Round The Bend 11. Oh! Sweet Nuthin

Disc Six: Audio DVD