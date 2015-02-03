Velvet Revolver had too many egos, says Weiland

Former Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland says he’s surprised the band lasted as long as it did with him on vocal duties.

The singer says he still doesn’t know why he was sacked by the band, which included former GNR men Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum, as well as guitarist Dave Kushner.

But, he says, with all the egos on show within the band, he’s amazed it lasted seven years in the first place.

Weiland tells Mitch Lafon: “There were a lot of egos in the band, including mine. Everybody was, basically, a star, a celebrity. To make a group like that work, like a supergroup-type thing — I’m surprised we were together for seven years.

“I wish we would have had another album under our belts. It was great while it was great, and it was difficult when it was difficult. But I don’t regret any of it. It was cool.”

Slash has insisted Velvet Revolver is not dead in the water and said previously they were looking at bringing in a new singer.

Weiland is working on his own new project, Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts, who will play in London on April 9.

Meanwhile, Slash has taken a thinly-veiled swipe at current GNR guitarist DJ Ashba, telling a French fan site that he had never met any of the band’s current guitarists, “except for the guy who wears the top hat. I can’t remember his name.”