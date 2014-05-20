Slash not giving up on Velvet Revolver

Slash hasn't given up on Velvet Revolver - and he's planning an audition with a potential singer soon.

But he admits that, even if the band decide to work with the unidentified vocalist, they won’t be back in action for around two years.

Slash, Duff McKagan and Dave Kushner fired original singer Scott Weiland after a tension-fraught tour in 2008. He returned to Stone Temple Pilots, who fired him last year. And although VR reunited for a charity show at the beginning of 2013, Slash stated he’d never work with Weiland again.

The guitarist tells Lucas H Gordon: “I think we’re going to audition a singer coming up, so there’s that. But I’m gonna be out on the road for the next year and a half.”

A number of vocalists have been rumoured to be in line for the job over the past six years, including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor – who revealed there was an album’s worth of material on hand before work was abandoned.

Slash is currently finishing work on his third solo album, and he’s gearing up for a US tour with Aerosmith.

Slash interview