Weiland and his Wildabouts coming to London

Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts have confirmed an album launch show at the Garage in London on April 9.

It follows the release of debut record Blaster on March 30 via EarMusic.

Weiland says: “I wanted to make a rock record. It’s got a distinctive sound – but it also can entice those Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver fans who have stuck by me.

“What we’ve come up with is really heavy, slinky, and sexy. There’s a lot of fuzz. The best way to describe it is ‘furry.’”

The singer has distanced himself from “megagroup” Art Of Anarchy, who listed him as a member when they announced their existence earlier this week. He later said: “I was never in the band – it’s something I did when I wasn’t doing anything.”

Tickets for the London show are on sale now.

Blaster tracklist