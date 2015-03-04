Trending

VdGG to release BBC recordings

By News  

2-disc set includes all live sessions with the corporation from 1968 to 1977

Van der Graaf Generator release their entire catalogue of BBC live sessions in a double-disc set on March 23.

After The Flood contains performances from 1968 to 1977, with most of them featuring the classic four-piece lineup of Peter Hammill, Hugh Banton, David Jackson and Guy Evans.

It’s released via UMC and available for pre-order now.

VdGG recently confirmed details of a live album featuring the current lineup of Hammill, Banton and Evans. They’re featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now and also covering Steven Wilson, Beardfish, Luna Rossa, Pain Of Salvation, Periphery and more.

Disc One

  1. People You Were Going To

  2. Afterwards

  3. Necromancer

  4. Darkness

  5. After The Flood

  6. ManErg

  7. Theme One

  8. Vision

  9. Darkness

  10. ManErg

  11. W

  12. Killer

Disc Two

  1. Refugees

  2. Scorched Earth

  3. Sleepwalkers

  4. Still Life

  5. La Rossa

  6. When She Comes

  7. Masks

  8. Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever

  9. The Sphinx In The Face

  10. Fragments Of A Plague Of Lighthouse Keepers / Sleepwalkers