VdGG to release BBC recordings

Van der Graaf Generator release their entire catalogue of BBC live sessions in a double-disc set on March 23.

After The Flood contains performances from 1968 to 1977, with most of them featuring the classic four-piece lineup of Peter Hammill, Hugh Banton, David Jackson and Guy Evans.

It’s released via UMC and available for pre-order now.

VdGG recently confirmed details of a live album featuring the current lineup of Hammill, Banton and Evans. They’re featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now and also covering Steven Wilson, Beardfish, Luna Rossa, Pain Of Salvation, Periphery and more.

Disc One

People You Were Going To Afterwards Necromancer Darkness After The Flood ManErg Theme One Vision Darkness ManErg W Killer

Disc Two