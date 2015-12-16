Vardis man Horbury dead at 65

Vardis bassist Terry Horbury has died after a short battle with cancer.

He passed away at the Chelsea And Westminster Hospital in London on Tuesday. He was 65.

The band’s frontman Steve Zodiac paid tribute to Horbury, praising his “kindness and integrity.”

He says in a statement: “Terry was a gifted musician and an exceptional man, whose talent for bass guitar ran deep throughout a 50 year musical career.

“His genuinely gentle, honest demeanour was obvious to all who met him, and his imaginative ideas and creative instinct were second to none.

“Terry had no ego and was always a man of truth, peace, kindness and integrity, with no other agenda but to care for nature, animals and play music.

“Terry was a truly great person – a gentleman, wit and artist who was musically at the top of his game this past year. His physical presence at his last public performance at Bush Hall less than five months ago was a sight to behold, making the speed with which he was taken from us all the more shocking.”

Zodiac adds: “Terry was without doubt the bravest man I have ever met and a true Rock Warrior. He asked me to send you all this message, ‘My roar was long and loud.’”

Horbury joined the NWOBHM pioneers in 1986 for their Vigilante album. They split after its release but reformed in 2014, naming Joe Clancy as their new drummer following the departure of Gary Pearson earlier this year.

They’ve been working on the album Red Eye which the band hope to release in 2016 via SPV Steamhammer.