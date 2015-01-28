Vardis name new drummer

Vardis have named Joe Clancy as their new drummer after the departure of Gary Pearson.

And the veteran NWOBHM outfit say they’re dedicated to ensuring they don’t become a nostalgia act following their reunion in 2013 after splitting in 1986.

Guitarist Steve Zodiac and bassist Terry Horbury say: “Gary has indicated he can no longer continue as a member of Vardis, and we wish him luck in his future endeavours.

“It won’t be the same, but nor should it be – rock ’n’ roll has always embraced change, and so do we. We didn’t reform this band for a nostalgia trip, like some West End jukebox musical or an overdue testimonial, but because we love the music and still have unfinished business with it.

“We’re proud to welcome Joe as the new driving force behind our sound. It’s a privilege to play alongside such a talented and powerful musician.”

Vardis are working on two albums and they’re planning tour dates to support the releases.