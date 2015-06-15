Van Halen to launch remasters

Van Halen will release remastered editions of four albums next month.

Van Halen II, Women And Children First, Fair Warning and Diver Down are to be launched on July 10, with pre-ordering available now.

The band recently redeveloped versions of their first six albums, recorded before the departure of original frontman David Lee Roth.

He and replacement Sammy Hagar recently started a new war of words over the band’s later material. Roth said he wouldn’t consider singing Hagar’s songs because of a “credibility issue,” adding: “Good, bad or in the middle, you know Roth means it – the other guy doesn’t.”

The Red Rocker retaliated by claiming: “I laughed. I’m cracking up. Sometimes the guy says the wackiest things.”

Van Halen recently released live album Tokyo Dome In Concert and they’ll start a US tour on July 5:

Jul 05: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 07: Portland Amphitheater Northwest, OR

Jul 09: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 11: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Jul 14: Irvine Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 16: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 18: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 20: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 22: Kansas City Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, MO

Jul 24: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Pittsburgh First Niagra Pavilion, PA

Jul 30: Bangor Darling’sWaterfront Pavilion, ME

Aug 01: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 05: London Western Fair District, ON

Aug 07: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford Xfinity Center, CT

Aug 13: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 23: Hershey Hershey Park, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Aug 29: Washington DC Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 31: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN

Sep 04: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 06: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Sep 09: Raleigh, NC, Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Sep 11: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 13: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 15: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 17: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 21: Austin Austin360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 23: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 28: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 30: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 02: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA