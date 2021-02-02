US Senator calls for FBI investigation into Marilyn Manson

A US senator has called for an FBI investigation into Marilyn Manson, following abuse claims.

California State Senator Susan Rubio called for Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI director Christopher Wray to investigate allegations of physical and mental abuse made against Manson by actor Evan Rachel Wood and other women.

In a letter shared by Wood, Rubio wrote: “Since some of the alleged cases against Mr. Warner are from California, I am especially alarmed. Individuals who engage in this kind of abuse are often serial offenders. If these allegations are true, and no investigation is undertaken, we will be failing the victims and allowing a possible perpetrator to continue abusing unsuspecting victims. That must not be allowed to happen.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Wood alleged that she was “groomed” as a teenager by Manson, before he “horrifically abused’ and “brainwashed” her during their relationship in the late 00s. Four other women also shared allegations of abuse against the singer.

In the wake of the accusations, Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings, who said: “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Two US TV networks have also severed ties with the singer. AMC announced that Manson’s forthcoming appearance in Creepshow has been axed, while Starz have cut the singer’s performance in an upcoming episode of American Gods.

In a statement, Starz said: “Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

Manson’s former fiancé, Rose MacGowan, has thrown her support behind the women who have accused Manson of abuse.

In an Instagram post, MacGowan said: “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin.”

Manson himself has finally broken his silence to deny the accusations.

He wrote on Instagram: “Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” his post said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

