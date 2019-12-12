US Proggers Thematic To Release New Concept Album In 2020

American prog quartet Thematic release Skyrunner on January 31, 2020. It’s been mixed and mastered by award-winning producer, Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Animals as Leaders, Twelve Foot Ninja, I Am Giant).

Skyrunner is a concept album that tells of a hero’s quest to honour a promise. It’s a tale of an epic journey through the fall from grace, the battle for redemption and the ultimate glory and tragedy of salvation.

The band say: “We have spent the last two years working on this concept album and we can't tell you how excited we are to finally release Skyrunner... It was a great pleasure to work with Forrester Savell on the production of the album as his ear for mixing was the right fit for our sound which blends progressive rock and Metal influences. The album is an epic telling of a hero's journey with narrative concepts and perspectives from the characters within the story. Skyrunner is a new chapter for Thematic and we look forward to taking this epic story out live to audiences in 2020!”





(Image credit: Thematic)

Thematic are: Kevin Samuel, Nate Buesching, Ryan Schmidt and Adam Cesarz

Tracklist:

1. Incarnate

2. Skyrunner

3. The Open Arms of Grace

4. Dirt and Chains

5. The Last Boundary

6. Silence in Thought

7. Abyss

8. Malice

9. Carry The Fire

10. Solitude

11. Universe Bloom

12. With Empty Hands

13. Falling Star

14. This Golden Day

Check out a preview of Skyrunner on the band’s Facebook page.