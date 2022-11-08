Uriah Heep announce pandemic-inspired album Chaos And Colour

Uriah Heep have announced that their 25th album, Chaos And Colour, will be released on January 27 via Silver Lining Music. It's the follow-up to 2018's Living The Dream. The first single from the album, Save Me Tonight, is out now.

“Save Me Tonight is another powerful melodic rock track which we have chosen to be the first single as well as the opening track of the album,” says band founder and guitarist Mick Box. “It is made for rock radio and will surely be included on our new set list in 2023.”

“Save Me Tonight comes from a place of frustration and helplessness” adds co-writer and bass player Dave Rimmer, “living through these unprecedented past couple of years but hanging on to this raging hope that we would all meet again!

"Once again, collaborating with Jeff Scott Soto [who co-wrote Grazed By Heaven on the last album] has been a natural and very creative experience and the perfect platform for me to express these feelings and to carry on the Heep legacy.”

Chaos And Colour was recorded at Chapel Studios in London during the summer of 2021 as lockdown restrictions began to be lifted, while the "Chaos" and "Colour" in the album title were inspired by the pandemic itself.

"The album title reflects that we were in chaotic times," says Box, "with being locked down, tours being cancelled, businesses folding, and all the chaos that was thrown into the world. And as far as I could see it, the only colour people had was through music. It helped so many people get through those difficult years, using that strength and power which music has, to make those bad times not quite so bad."

The album was produced by Jay Ruston, who also worked on Living The Dream, and has also worked with Anthrax, Corey Taylor, Black Star Riders, Amon Amarth and Steel Panther.

"Jay was completely on board with what we are trying to achieve in the studio,” says Box. “We’re a band that has a fantastic heritage and to carry on that tradition it was vitally important that the band recorded in the studio all playing at the same time. Jay understood that and he pulled out the best of us as a band, as well as individual players, while getting us some amazing sounds."

Chaos And Colour is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).

Uriah Heep are about to embark on the next leg of their European tour. Full dates follow.

Uriah Heep: Chaos And Colour tracklist

Save Me Tonight

Silver Sunlight

Hail the Sunrise

Age of Changes*

Hurricane

One Nation, One Sun

Golden Light

You’ll Never Be Alone

Fly Like an Eagle

Freedom to Be Free

Closer to Your Dreams*

Save Me Tonight (Demo)**

*CD and Digital only

**Deluxe CD only

Uriah Heep European Tour 2022

Nov 12: Nürnberg Löwensaal, Germany

Nov 14: Vilnius Compensa Concert Hall, Lithuania

Nov 15: Tallinn Alexela Kontserdimaja, Estonia

Nov 17: Helsinki Ice Hockey Hall, Finland

Nov 19: Turku Konserttitalo, Finland

Nov 20: Oulu Madetojan Sali, Finland

Nov 22: Umea Idun, Sweden

Nov 23: Stockholm Gota Lejon, Sweden

Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 26: Kristiansand Kilden, Norway

Nov 27: Stavanger Kuppelhallen, Norway

Nov 28: Bergen Rokeriet, Norway

Nov 29: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Dec 01: Sundsvall Tonhallen, Sweden

Dec 02: Goteborg Partille Arena, Sweden

Dec 03: Randers Vaerket Teatre & Musikhus, Denmark

Dec 04: Copenhagen Docken Koncerter, Denmark

Dec 05: Malmo Slagthuset Teater, Swede

Dec 07: Stuttgart Liederhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Dresden Kulturpalast, Germany

Dec 09: Suhl CCS, Germany

Dec 10: Prague Karlin Forum, Czech Republic

Dec 11: Budapest Hungexpo Hall C, Hungary

Dec 13: Sofia National Palace Of Culture, Bulgaria

Dec 15: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park, Turkey