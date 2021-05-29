Umphrey's McGee stream new single Leave Me Las Vegas

Chicago-based improv-proggers Umphrey's McGee have streamed their brand new single Leave Me Las Vegas, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull, which will be released on Nothing Too Fancy Music on July 16. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

The new album is made up of musical creations that evolved out of the band jamming with intro tapes as they began live shows. Now twelve of these fan-favourites have been recorded by the band in the studio for You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull.

You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull will be available as a limited edition vinyl deluxe bundles of 300, which includes the LP, a digital download, a band-signed and numbered lithograph, and a UV/blacklight activated slipmat, as well as a standard vinyl and CD release.

Pre-order You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull.

(Image credit: Nothing Too Fancy Music)

1. Catshot

2. There’s No Crying In Mexico

3. Leave Me Las Vegas

4. Depth Charge

5. You Got The Wrong Guy

6. Tango Mike

7. Nipple Trix

8. Le Blitz

9. Le Sac

10. Gurgle

11. Restrung

12. October Rain