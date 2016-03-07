Uli Jon Roth plots Tokyo Tapes Revisited live DVD

Uli Jon Roth will release a DVD companion to his recent Scorpions Revisited double album.

Tokyo Tapes Revisited will be out later this year, the former Scorpions guitarist has confirmed, and it’ll feature a two-and-a-half hour show recorded in the same venue where the band’s 1978 live album was captured.

Roth tells Sleaze Roxx: “We have recorded a lot of shows, but I just want to release the very best. There will be be a counterpart to Scorpions Revisited and it will be called Tokyo Tapes Revisited.

“It’s a DVD recording of a two-and-a-half-hour show that I did in the same hall where we recorded Tokyo Tapes. That video looks and sounds really great. We just finished editing it in Japan last week. It will be out later this year.”

Scorpions Revisited was issued as a double-disc CD last year.

Roth’s Ultimate Guitar Experience Tour with Jennifer Batten and Andy Timmons kicked off last month.

THE ULTIMATE GUITAR EXPERIENCE 2016 TOUR

Mar 08: Phoenix Joe’s Gotto, AZ

Mar 09: Las Vegas Country Saloon, NV

Mar 10: Ventura Theater, CA

Mar 11: Ramona Main Stage, CA

Mar 12: Los Angeles Whisky A GoGo, CA

Mar 13: San Jose Rock Bar Theater, CA

Mar 14: Concord Vinnie’s, CA

Mar 15: Reno PB&JJs, NV

Mar 16: Redding The Dip, CA

Mar 17: Portland Dantes, OR

Mar 18: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Mar 19: Vancouver BC Venue, BC

Mar 22: Denver Oriental Theater, CO

Mar 24: Moorehead The Garage, MN

Mar 25: Savage Neisens, MN

Mar 26: St Charles Arcade Theater, IL

Mar 27: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Mar 28: Detroit Token Lounge, MI

Mar 29: Toronto Mod Club Theater, ON

Mar 30: Montreal Katacombes, QC

Mar 31: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Apr 01: Ottawa Brass Monkey, ON

Apr 02: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Apr 04: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Apr 05: Sellersville Theater, PN

Apr 06: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PN

Apr 08: Melbourne Black Box Theater, FL