Ukrainian folk group stun internet with unlikely Rammstein medley

Ukrainian folk group B&B Project have launched a medley of four Rammstein songs: Deutschland, Du Hast, Mein Herz Brennt and Sonne... and it's taking the internet by storm.

The band, who feature Tetiana Mazur on bandura, Sergii Shamrai on accordion, drummer Kostyantyn Marko and bassist Denys Stefanko, claim to have accumulated over 30 million views on YouTube in Facebook for their various videos, which include original songs, cover versions, rock, classical music, dubstep, Ukrainian music and more.

"Bandura is a traditional Ukrainian instrument," say the band. "But it is not very popular nowadays."

Other songs covered by B&B Project include Nirvana's Smell Like Teen Spirit, Queen's The Show Must Go On, and Metallica's Nothing Else Matters.

Rammstein shared a video for Radio two weeks ago, the second song to be released from their upcoming, self-titled seventh album. The announcement was preceded by a series of videos and a number of video stills.