UK punk band issue festive public service announcement regarding British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Last Christmas, English punk band Kunt And The Gang, aka The Kunts, reached number 5 on the Official Christmas Chart with a blunt critique of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson titled Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t.



One year on, the quartet - led by Mike Gibbons, aka vocalist Kunt, alongside bandmates Carsehole (guitar), Rubber Johnny (bass) and Fucksticks (drums) - are of the opinion that Johnson, 57, remains “a fucking cunt who still behaves as if no one has ever told him that”, and have decided to share this opinion via the medium of song once again.



Boris Johnson Is Still A F**king C**t will be available to stream and download from December 17, and a Ghostbusters/KLF-inspired video for the song is available to view now.

The band say that they are returning to this theme “because you don’t fell a big tree with one swing of a little chopper.”



They say: “Since last Christmas Boris Johnson has led a government that has: repeatedly turned a blind eye to their own corruption, lying, rule-breaking and bullying, tried to sneak through a bill to stop ordinary people lawfully and peacefully protesting against them and tried to pass a bill to give them less chance of being held accountable for their corruption.”

Aside from the prestige involved in challenging the likes of Ed Sheeran and Elton John, Adele, ABBA and Craig Revel Horwood for the honour of having the nation’s number one song on December 25, the quartet say that the single is being released “to help voice dissatisfaction with the way [Boris Johnson] conducts himself, to further undermine [Boris Johnson’s] credibility in the media and among his remaining supporters, and to ruin Christmas [for the fucking cunt].”

Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t is, up to this point, by far the most successful single released by Mike Gibbons. In 2010, Kunt And The Gang reached number 66 in the national ‘hit parade’ at Christmas with another politically-themed single, Use My Arsehole as a Cunt (The Nick Clegg Story), while Gibbons’ 2011 single Fucksticks peaked at number 63.

For more information on the new Boris Johnson Is Still A F**king C**t single, visit BorisJohnson.info