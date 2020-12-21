A song called Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t could be the UK’s Xmas number 1

The contest to land the much-coveted UK number Christmas song is a tradition long enshrined in the collective consciousness of these fair lands. Previous winners include The Beatles (I Want To Hold Your Hand, 1963), Queen (Bohemian Rhapsody, 1975 and 1991) Pink Floyd (Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2, 1979) and Rage Against The Machine (Killing In The Name, 2009). And in 2020 it looks like the race might come down to a fight between Ladbaby, Mariah Carey and cult UK act The Kunts, who’re bidding for the top spot with a single titled Boris Johnson Is a Fucking Cunt.

The song, a critique of British Prime Minster Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is currently at number 2 on the iTunes and Amazon downloads charts, behind LadyBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (a comedic remake of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’), and UK bookmakers have slashed the odds on the The Kunts reaching number one from 10/1 to 6/1, level pegging with Mariah Carey and her perennial Christmas favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You (first released in 1994).

The band, the brainchild of Basildon comedian Mike Gibbons, have received celebrity endorsements from Black Mirror writer/TV satirist Charlie Brooker and Wildhearts frontman Ginger.

Sterling effort, keep it up everyone. https://t.co/TfVPll8rohDecember 19, 2020

Whether or not the song reaches number one, it looks like being Mike Gibbons’ most successful single to date. In 2010, his band Kunt And The Gang first reached number 66 in the national charts at Christmas with another politcally-themed single, Use My Arsehole as a Cunt (The Nick Clegg Story), while his 2011 single Fucksticks peaked at number 63.