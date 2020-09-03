UK metallers Wargasm are soundtracking the return of NXT UK

WWE has announced the official relaunch of its NXT UK brand – and it’s being soundtracked by fast-rising UK metallers Wargasm.

The new-look show, featuring the very best of the UK wrestling scene, will broadcast from a new, specially-built complex at the BT Studios in East London, and will feature Wargasm’s riotous track God Of War as its official theme.

“We came to our manager and said at the beginning of the year: ‘We want to do something with WWE,’” says Wargasm vocalist/bassist Milkie Way, speaking to Metal Hammer earlier today at an exclusive tour of the new studio.

“I think the energy for a lot of metal gigs and wrestling events is the same,” adds guitarist Sam Matlock. “If you’re doing this kind of rock music, a little more groove based, it dips into nu metal and stuff like that... it’s built for walk-on music.”

The duo, who made a big impact during the Download TV online event back in June, follow the likes of Slipknot, Code Orange, Creeper, Power Trip and Ghost in being involved with WWE’s NXT brands.

In 2016, Metal Hammer awarded WWE legend and NXT Executive Producer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque the Golden Gods Spirit Of Lemmy award at that year’s Download Festival.

NXT UK returns to the WWE Network on September 17, and BT Sport on September 18.