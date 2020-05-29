Download TV announces virtual festival lineup

Back in March, organisers of the UK’s Download festival announced that this year’s event on June 12-14 would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as a way of keeping fans entertained, festival bosses later revealed they would be launching Download TV over the same weekend – three days of previously unseen performances, interviews, interactive content and more.

Now Download UK have revealed what fans can expect next month – and it's shaping up to be a jam-packed weekend for rock and metal fans, with 2020 headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down well represented.

Download TV will be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with each day split into day and evening sessions.

On the Friday night, Kiss will take centre stage, with a replay of the best moments from their 2015 headline set, while on Saturday, Iron Maiden will provide nostalgic performances, Legacy Of The Beast snippets, and something special just for Download TV.

On Sunday night, the attention will switch to System Of A Down, with Download TV taking fans on a trip exploring the band’s history at the festival, featuring performances from 2005, 2011, and 2017.

And that’s not all. Over the weekend, there will be music from artists including Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Blues Pills, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Funeral For A Friend, Volbeat, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup, with organisers also hinting there will be some “very special guests.”

Aside from the music, there will be a range of activities for fans including cooking lessons from Simon Wood and vegan superstar Bosh and Nat’s What I Reckon, while there will also be live artist Q&A sessions, lockdown performances, tutorials, mindfulness sessions and more.

Organisers add: “Downloaders are encouraged to put tents up in the garden, wear Download merch, dress as your favourite hero, send in photos and videos – the weekend is about the fans and celebrating the Download community.

“Download festival would like to remind everyone to stay safe, stay home and save lives – practice safe social distancing and follow government guidelines.”

Money will also be raised for NHS charities throughout the weekend.

To find out more, visit the official Download website.