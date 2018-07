Ugly Kid Joe and Motorhead man Phil Campbell in Under The Bottom video

A still from the Ugly Kid Joe Under The Bottom video

Ugly Kid Joe have released a video for their track Under The Bottom – featuring Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

The song is taken from UKJ’s latest album Uglier Than They Used Ta Be, out now. Both the track and video feature a guest appearance from Campbell. The guitarist guests on three tracks on the album – My Old Man, Under The Bottom and Ugly Kid Joe’s cover of Ace Of Spades.

Ugly Kid Joe have also announced a 36-date European winter tour.

Frontman Whitfield Crane says: “You can expect a kick ass rock n roll show.”

The tour kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 01. Tickets for all shows are available from the band’s website.

Ugly Kid Joe European tour 2016

Oct 01: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 02: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Oct 04: Sheffield Academy 2, UK

Oct 06: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Oct 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 08: Barnstaple The Factory, UK

Oct 09: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 10: Bristol Thekla, UK

Oct 12: London Islington Academy, UK

Oct 13: Reims La Cartonerie, France

Oct 14: Rouen Le 106, France

Oct 15: Paris Elysee Montmatre, UK

Oct 17: Cologne Underground, Germany

Oct 18: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Oct 19: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Oct 20: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 21: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany

Oct 22: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Oct 24: Vienna Ottakringer, Austria

Oct 25: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 26: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Oct 27: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Oct 28: Lyss Kufa, Switzerland

Oct 29: Nimes Paloma Club, France

Oct 31: Lucerne Legend Club, Switzerland

Nov 01: Essen Turock, Germany

Nov 03: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Nov 04: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 05: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 06: Amsterdam Q-Factory, Netherlands

Nov 08: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Nov 09: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge , UK

Nov 11: Hard Rock Hell, Wales

Nov 12: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 13: Dublin Empire, Ireland

