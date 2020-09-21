UFO’s legendary Strangers In The Night live album set for deluxe reissue

UFO’s classic live album Strangers In The Night is to be reissued as a deluxe version later this year.

It was recorded over six shows during the band’s 1978 US tour and released as a double album the following year, with the new version set to arrive on November 20 through Chrysalis as an 8CD box set and on double vinyl.

Not only will the box set contain the original album, but all six shows from Chicago, Kenosha, Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus and Louisville will also be included in the box set for the very first time.

They’ve been remixed by Richard Whittaker and remastered by Andy Pearce from the original tapes, with the standalone 2LP version covering the Youngstown concert coming out on October 24 to mark this year’s third Record Store Day drop.

Along with the music, the package will include new sleeve notes by Michael Hann and new interviews with Phil Mogg, Andy Parker and Michael Schenker.

Vocalist Mogg says: “We had the right combination and we were having a wild time. We seemed to score in the oddest places, Chicago was great for us, wonderful. San Francisco, which is the opposite kind of place, was great for us.

“They were two totally different cities. It was fun – we leaned heavily on that word. We had a great time.”

Drummer Parker adds: “It feels like our defining record and it always will do. We were at our peak and never quite achieved that status again. We were at the apex of our career, and it just exemplifies the band. It will always be my favourite.”

The UFO lineup for Strangers In The Night featured Mogg, Parker and Schenker along with the late Pete Way and Paul Raymond.

UFO: Strangers In The Night Deluxe Edition

CD1: Original album

1. Natural Thing

2. Out In The Street

3. Only You Can Rock Me

4. Doctor Doctor

5. Mother Mary

6. This Kid's

7. Love To Love

CD2: Original album

8. Lights Out

9. Rock Bottom

10. Too Hot To Handle

11. I'm A Loser

12. Let It Roll

13. Shoot Shoot

CD3: Chicago, Illinois 13/10/78

1. Hot N Ready

2. Pack It Up (And Go)

3. Cherry

4. Let It Roll

5. Love To Love

6. Only You Can Rock Me

7. Ain't No Baby

8. Out In The Street

9. Doctor Doctor

10. Lights Out

11. Rock Bottom

12. Too Hot To Handle

13. Shoot Shoot

CD4: Kenosha, Wisconsin 14/10/78

1. Hot 'N' Ready

2. Pack It Up (And Go)

3. Cherry

4. Let It Roll

5. Love To Love

6. Only You Can Rock Me

7. Ain't No Baby

8. Out In The Street

9. Doctor Doctor

10. Lights Out

11. Rock Bottom

12. Too Hot To Handle

CD5: Youngstown, Ohio 15/10/1978

1. Hot N Ready

2. Pack It Up (And Go)

3. Cherry

4. Let It Roll

5. Love To Love

6. Natural Thing

7. Out On The Street

8. Only You Can Rock Me

9. On With The Action

10. Doctor Doctor

11. Lights Out

12. Rock Bottom

13. Too Hot To Handle

14. Shoot Shoot

CD6: Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78

1. Hot And Ready

2. Pack It Up And Go

3. Cherry

4. Let It Roll

5. Love To Love

6. Natural Thing

7. Out In The Street

8. Only You Can Rock Me

9. On With The Action

10. Doctor Doctor

11. I'm A Loser

12. Lights Out

13. Rock Bottom

14. Too Hot To Handle

15. Shoot Shoot

CD7: Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78

1. Hot And Ready

2. Pack It Up And Go

3. Cherry

4. Let It Roll

5. Love To Love

6. Natural Thing

7. Out In The Street

8. Too Hot To Handle

9. I'm A Loser

10. On With The Action

11. Doctor Doctor

12. Lights Out

13. Rock Bottom

14. Shoot Shoot

CD8: Louisville, Kentucky 18/10/78

1. Hot N Ready

2. Pack It Up (And Go)

3. Cherry

4. Let It Roll

5. Love To Love

6. Natural Thing

7. Out In The Street

8. Only You Can Rock Me

9. On With The Action

10. Doctor Doctor

11. I'm A Loser

12. Lights Out

13. Rock Bottom

14. Too Hot To Handle

15. Shoot Shoot