UFO’s legendary Strangers In The Night live album set for deluxe reissue

UFO’s classic live album Strangers In The Night is to be reissued as a deluxe version later this year.
It was recorded over six shows during the band’s 1978 US tour and released as a double album the following year, with the new version set to arrive on November 20 through Chrysalis as an 8CD box set and on double vinyl.
Not only will the box set contain the original album, but all six shows from Chicago, Kenosha, Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus and Louisville will also be included in the box set for the very first time.
They’ve been remixed by Richard Whittaker and remastered by Andy Pearce from the original tapes, with the standalone 2LP version covering the Youngstown concert coming out on October 24 to mark this year’s third Record Store Day drop.
Along with the music, the package will include new sleeve notes by Michael Hann and new interviews with Phil Mogg, Andy Parker and Michael Schenker.
Vocalist Mogg says: “We had the right combination and we were having a wild time. We seemed to score in the oddest places, Chicago was great for us, wonderful. San Francisco, which is the opposite kind of place, was great for us.
“They were two totally different cities. It was fun – we leaned heavily on that word. We had a great time.”
Drummer Parker adds: “It feels like our defining record and it always will do. We were at our peak and never quite achieved that status again. We were at the apex of our career, and it just exemplifies the band. It will always be my favourite.”
The UFO lineup for Strangers In The Night featured Mogg, Parker and Schenker along with the late Pete Way and Paul Raymond.
UFO: Strangers In The Night Deluxe Edition
CD1: Original album
1. Natural Thing
2. Out In The Street
3. Only You Can Rock Me
4. Doctor Doctor
5. Mother Mary
6. This Kid's
7. Love To Love
CD2: Original album
8. Lights Out
9. Rock Bottom
10. Too Hot To Handle
11. I'm A Loser
12. Let It Roll
13. Shoot Shoot
CD3: Chicago, Illinois 13/10/78
1. Hot N Ready
2. Pack It Up (And Go)
3. Cherry
4. Let It Roll
5. Love To Love
6. Only You Can Rock Me
7. Ain't No Baby
8. Out In The Street
9. Doctor Doctor
10. Lights Out
11. Rock Bottom
12. Too Hot To Handle
13. Shoot Shoot
CD4: Kenosha, Wisconsin 14/10/78
1. Hot 'N' Ready
2. Pack It Up (And Go)
3. Cherry
4. Let It Roll
5. Love To Love
6. Only You Can Rock Me
7. Ain't No Baby
8. Out In The Street
9. Doctor Doctor
10. Lights Out
11. Rock Bottom
12. Too Hot To Handle
CD5: Youngstown, Ohio 15/10/1978
1. Hot N Ready
2. Pack It Up (And Go)
3. Cherry
4. Let It Roll
5. Love To Love
6. Natural Thing
7. Out On The Street
8. Only You Can Rock Me
9. On With The Action
10. Doctor Doctor
11. Lights Out
12. Rock Bottom
13. Too Hot To Handle
14. Shoot Shoot
CD6: Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78
1. Hot And Ready
2. Pack It Up And Go
3. Cherry
4. Let It Roll
5. Love To Love
6. Natural Thing
7. Out In The Street
8. Only You Can Rock Me
9. On With The Action
10. Doctor Doctor
11. I'm A Loser
12. Lights Out
13. Rock Bottom
14. Too Hot To Handle
15. Shoot Shoot
CD7: Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78
1. Hot And Ready
2. Pack It Up And Go
3. Cherry
4. Let It Roll
5. Love To Love
6. Natural Thing
7. Out In The Street
8. Too Hot To Handle
9. I'm A Loser
10. On With The Action
11. Doctor Doctor
12. Lights Out
13. Rock Bottom
14. Shoot Shoot
CD8: Louisville, Kentucky 18/10/78
1. Hot N Ready
2. Pack It Up (And Go)
3. Cherry
4. Let It Roll
5. Love To Love
6. Natural Thing
7. Out In The Street
8. Only You Can Rock Me
9. On With The Action
10. Doctor Doctor
11. I'm A Loser
12. Lights Out
13. Rock Bottom
14. Too Hot To Handle
15. Shoot Shoot