UFO head for the stars

UFO will launch their latest album A Conspiracy Of Stars early next year, they’ve announced.

The band: frontman Phil Mogg, keyboardist/guitarist Paul Raymond, guitarist Vinnie Moore, drummer Andy Parker and bassist Rob De Luca, will release the follow-up to 2012’s Seven Deadly on February 23 via Steamhammer/SPV.

And they’ll also take to the road across Europe to support the album, including 17 dates in the UK and Ireland starting in April.

The band say in a statement: “A Conspiracy Of Stars is another successful combination of those typical UFO elements with fresh, contemporary ideas. We’re confident that not only our longstanding supporters will get their money’s worth, but that younger rock fans will also enjoy the album.”

Their record label will also launch a Blu-ray titled Showtime on December 1. It was filmed during their 2005 tour supporting album You Are Here. Along with the live performance, the disc also features bonus features including interviews and a making of documentary.

Apr 16: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 17: Cambridge Junction

Apr 18: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Apr 19: Manchester Ritz

Apr 21: Dublin The Academy

Apr 22: Belfast The Limelight

Apr 24: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 25: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 26: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 28: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 30: Bristol O2 Academy

May 01: Falmouth Pavilion

May 02: Exeter Phoenix

May 03: Salisbury City Hall

May 05: Brighton Concorde 2

May 06: Oxford O2 Academy

May 07: London HMV Forum