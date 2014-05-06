Udo won't Accept movie invite

Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann says the band have asked former singer Udo Dirkschneider to appear in their upcoming documentary – but they haven't had a reply.

He believes Dirkschneider retains some ill feelings about their last stint together, and as a result he won’t take part in their Acceptology project.

The singer formed the German metal outfit alongside Hoffman in 1976 then left in 1987. He returned in 1992 after the band had split three years previously and recorded three more albums before leaving when they split again in 2005. When Hoffman got them back together in 2009 he declined to return and was replaced by Mark Tornillo.

Hoffmann tells Hardrock Haven: “We invited Udo to contribute to the whole thing, but we haven’t heard from him yet.

“I think there’s a certain amount of bitterness on his part about who knows what, and a certain amount of animosity.

“I sometimes read comments and never react to them. All we can do is just do our thing and invite him to be friends, and that’s what we did. We’ll leave it at that.”

Hoffmann recently revealed his career as a photographer was more financially secure than his work with Accept.