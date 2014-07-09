UABB are taking on the world

Upon A Burning Body's third album will be released on Monday, August 11.

The Americans release The World Is My Enemy Now through Sumerian Records, with the album described by the band as “one of the most exciting and ferocious bands to emerge from modern metal.”

Frontman Danny Leal – safe and well after his recent ‘kidnap’ – says: “This new album is the answer to everyone who said we couldn’t succeed and to everyone who has attacked us. We’ve had to fight for what we believe in and have been held down for too long – The World Is My Enemy Now.

“It has the best elements of the last two records with the mindset of pushing the limits and stepping it up to a new level across the board. This record has everything and really shows the dynamics of UABB.

“We want to leave our definitive mark on the scene with this record and want to be remembered as one of the greatest metal bands of our time.”

The band will be hitting the road this winter for their first ever headline tour of the UK, playing 11 dates as part of the first ever Download Freezes Over. Due to scheduling issues, the dates have been rescheduled and tickets remain valid.

The new dates are available below.

UABB recently angered Sumerian Records boss Ash Avildsen when they launched an ill-judged publicity stunt which led members of the public to believe Danny Leal had been the victim of a crime, going as far as claiming he was missing from his home. It followed a series of tweets from Leal himself in which he described seeing a car repeatedly passing his house and hearing an intruder in his house.

UABB 2014 Download Freezes Over tour

Nov 16: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 17: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 18: Bristol Exchange

Nov 19: Brighton The Haunt

Nov 20: London Underworld

Nov 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 22: Stoke Sugarmill

Nov 23: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 24: Newcastle Academy 2

Nov 25: Manchester Roadhouse

Nov 26: Birmingham Academy